Adam Cole & Friends Attack Again (Videos), Donovan Dijak – WWE Update, Peyton & Billie

– Below is video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talking to Vic Joseph after Peyton’s win over the outnumbered Ruby Riot on this week’s WWE NXT episode. They continue knocking Ruby’s look and say they come into every situation with a plan, as they did this week. The Iconic Duo also believes they are due a shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

– Indie star Donovan Dijak relocated to Florida earlier this month as he prepares to start with NXT. Dijak has reportedly already visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. As noted, the former ROH star will work his final indie dates this coming weekend.

– Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish continued wreaking havoc on NXT this week as they attacked NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY outside of Full Sail University as the show began. They also attacked NXT Champion Drew McIntyre as the show went off the air. You can see video from both attacks below: