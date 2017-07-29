Adam Cole Talks About Studying CM Punk, Getting In A Zone For Promos

Wrestling veteran Adam Cole recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On “getting in a zone” when cutting promos: “For me, I like to just do it. I can get in a zone for my promo material fairly quick. If it’s one of those deals where I arrive and immediately they’re like, ‘Hey, come and cut a promo,’ I love having like 30 seconds to shut my eyes and think about completely morphing into Adam Cole and thinking that way. This is gonna sound silly, but if I have gum, chomping on my gum like an idiot really, really helps me kind of get in the zone. I walk different. My face is different. I just try my best to get the most prepared and then let everything naturally flow. My thing is, when I’m talking, I want people to think and completely believe that I believe everything that I’m saying.”

On studying CM Punk promos: “Nine times out of 10 the promo stuff that I watched was all CM Punk. Just the way that he spoke, the cadence that he had, the confidence that he had, the look in his eyes was so believable. Punk was so smart with his promos. He talked intelligently, to where you thought he was an intelligent guy and you thought this was a fresh idea, but it wasn’t so over-the-top or so over your head that you didn’t understand it. He was very, very good at carrying himself in promos. He was definitely a guy that I studied quite a bit and still study going forward and cutting promos.”

On giving advice to new aspiring pro wrestlers: “I tell people all the time at seminars, the importance of talking is so vital and so crucial to your career in pro wrestling, especially as a main-event guy. Most promoters in the world would rather have a really, really good promo guy and an OK wrestler than a really good wrestler and a guy who couldn’t talk at all. If you could do both, that’s even better. I truly believe that talking is not only just as important but in some cases more important. Especially for long-term development of your character. Promos are so important.”

