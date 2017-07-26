AJ Styles Gets The WWE United States Title Back On Tonight’s SmackDown (Video/Photos)

AJ Styles is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the Triple Threat main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Richmond, VA.

Styles is now a two-time WWE US Champion. Owens just won the title from AJ two days ago at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. AJ’s first US Title reign came earlier this month with a surprise win over Owens at the Madison Square Garden live event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s main event: