AJ Styles On WWE Title Possibly Changing At House Show, WMania Goal, Rusev

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness with WWE legends Edge and Christian. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Vince McMahon’s call to have AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship at the recent WWE MSG live event: “To me, it’s smart. It’s something that hasn’t been done in a long time and to do it at Madison Square Garden and everybody with WWE knows that’s a big deal. I think it was awesome. I think it was very clever and I loved it. There was a pop, ‘he won! Yes!’ but, ‘well, who’s going to walk out there?’ and then, there was another pop because nobody walked out there. It was really cool, but it was smart to not do that every year, but every couple of years to do something like that. I think it just came down to doing something different and it was Vince’s call and no one else’s. And yeah, it was great.”

On if he feels the WWE Championship could change hands at a SmackDown Live house show: “You never know. And who knows? When the guys wrestling, whoever it may be wrestling Jinder Mahal, they may switch it. If you’ve got John Cena working Jinder Mahal on the main event or whatever, it could possibly happen. That’s a good idea. That’s a business move to some extent.”

On wanting to work big programs with the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Rusev: “I have yet to wrestle Rusev and I think that would be really fun, to wrestle a guy like him. But there are guys on the RAW side that I haven’t really been in the ring with like Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor. I think people want to see. I’ve never worked Shinsuke Nakamura on US soil, so that could be a big deal as well.”

On his goal to headline a future WrestleMania event: “I would like to somehow find myself back at the main event. Everybody wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania. I’ll keep climbing that ladder and see where it takes me, but there’s nothing better than being a part of WrestleMania except being in the main event of WrestleMania.”

