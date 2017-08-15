AJ Styles Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 34 Next Year

It looks like AJ Styles has a definite opinion regarding who he would like to see standing across from him inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 34 next year.

“The Phenomenal One” recently spoke with the folks at Screen Geek and made it clear that he would prefer to face-off against Shinsuke Nakamura at “The Show of Shows” if the decision were up to him.

“There’s a couple guys that I’m looking forward to getting into the ring with whether it’s Shinsuke or Finn or Seth,” said Styles. “You know, guys like that – or even going back to Roman. I love wrestling those guys.”

When asked which one individual he would pick if the choice was up to him, Styles went with the charismatic Japanese wrestling legend.

“I’m picking Shinsuke. Sorry, that’s nothing on Finn Balor,” said Styles. “The reason why I say this is because at Wrestlemania, it’s not going to happen with Finn Balor and I. Why? Because he’s on Raw. Shinsuke’s my best chance getting into that Main Event picture at Wrestlemania. That’s why he wins the championship. I hope he wins it so I can get in there and wrestle him at Wrestlemania.

“I think it’s great that Shinsuke is getting an opportunity to be – I don’t know if it’s going to be main event – but I think it’s cool that it’s going to be one of them,” said Styles. “This guy has paid his dues. He’s been in Japan for a long time and he’s so charismatic in everything he does. I’m looking forward to the match just like everyone else.”

Check out the complete AJ Styles interview at ScreenGeek.net.