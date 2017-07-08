AJ Styles Wins WWE United States Title At House Show Tonight

AJ Styles just defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s RAW live event at Madison Square Garden.
This is AJ’s first run with the US Title. Owens just won the title back on the May 2nd SmackDown episode. As noted, Styles was set to face Owens for the title at the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight:
HOLY SHIT! @AJStylesOrg is the NEWWWWW UNITED STATES CHAMPION! #WWEMSG #WWE #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/gmHO0OecAG
— Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) July 8, 2017
AJ IS THE NEW US CHAMP!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/EyBNh8UaJA
— TPW: #WWEGBOF (@TweetPW) July 8, 2017
and your newwwwwww US champion – @AJStylesOrg! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/s6RLrfcqEs
— james mckenna (@chillhartman) July 8, 2017
AJ Styles! Wow that was incredible @AJStylesOrg new US champ! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/ZT0MCyWnBh
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 8, 2017