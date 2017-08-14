Alberto El Patron Stripped Of The GFW Title

Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron has stripped of his title, according to a new statement from the company.

The move was made due to the recent domestic incident at an Orlando airport with Paige. While Patron did engage in questionable behavior with Paige that day, he was cleared by police after they confirmed that Paige could still be charged. GFW suspended Alberto back on July 12th and he has not worked for the company since. It was believed that his suspension would end with Thursday’s live Destination X special from Orlando.

Below is the full statement from GFW:

Alberto El Patron Indefinite Suspension Update

GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron’s involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manor in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion.

We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.