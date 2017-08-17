Alberto El Patron Update, GFW Touts YouTube Views, Gail Kim Talks Sienna (Videos)

– As noted, tonight’s GFW Destination X special will feature GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim vs. Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna. Above and below are videos of Gail discussing the match and her comeback. Gail talks about being out of action due to back surgery and says she waited until she was really in good shape before returning because she wanted to give fans the best. Now she’s ready to kick some butt in the ring and says she’s faced a lot of dominant competitors like Sienna but she’s always been one to not back down. Gail says she always gives her all and will fight with all her being to not lose on Thursday.

– While GFW announced this week that Alberto El Patron has been stripped of the Unified World Heavyweight Title due to the recent domestic incident with Paige at an Orlando airport, it looks like Patron vs. Low Ki is still scheduled for tonight’s GFW Destination X episode on POP. As noted, GFW Executive Bruce Prichard will be at Destination X to make an announcement on the title that “will rock GFW and IMPACT to it’s very core.”

GFW’s announcement on Alberto mentioned that no decision had been made on when he will be brought back from suspension but we’ve noted that the plan has been for the suspension to end with Destination X.

– As seen below, GFW finally hit 1 billion video views on their YouTube channel. They have released a “One Billion Bundle” merchandise pack with $200 worth of goods for just $74.99 to celebrate.