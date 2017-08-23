Aleister Black Sends Message To Drew McIntyre, Identity Of 205 Live Clown, John Cena’s Aston Martin

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. After receiving requests from fans, Cena shows off his 2005 Aston Martin Vanquish S.

– The man who played the clown in the Gentleman’s Duel between Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode was indie wrestler Rory Gulak, younger brother of WWE cruiserweight Drew Gulak. As noted, the Duel ended with Kendrick putting Gallagher through a table to set up a No DQ match between the two on next week’s 205 Live show.

– As seen below, Aleister Black sent a warning to new WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after his win at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” this weekend and Drew responded with a tweet. Black also picked up a win at Takeover, defeating Hideo Itami to remain undefeated.

Big congrats to the big man @DMcIntyreWWE. Few man work as hard and even fewer stay as humble and hungry. However, enjoy it while you can. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 20, 2017