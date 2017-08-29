Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax React To RAW, RAW Social Media Stats, Tonight’s SmackDown (Video)

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Arkansas in this new video, featuring the debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin as tag team partners, Bobby Roode’s second main roster appearance and more.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 136,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 121,000 Twitter interactions with 25,000 unique authors. RAW also had 253,000 Facebook interactions with 172,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 253,000 interactions with 174,000 unique authors on Facebook.

