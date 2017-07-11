Alexa Bliss Talks Being In Worst RAW Segment In History, “What?” Chants & More

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how she deals with the “What?” chants from fans: “They said, ‘what, what, what’ so loud and so many times that I legit got hot and I was like, ‘I swear to God, if you say, ‘what’ one more time,’ and that wasn’t the best way to handle it. So after that, I was like, ‘okay, I need to think of other ways to shut that down’ because that didn’t work and it made me legit really mad. And I was like, ‘okay, if they’re going to try to fit it in, I’m not going to let them fit it in and if they’re really trying to, I’m just going to turn it around on them.’ So one of them was, ‘Alexa Bliss is the best say, ‘what” and then, one of them, I was talking about Bayley in the kendo stick-on-a-pole-match, and they were like, ‘what?’ and I was like, ‘I know, right?'”

On her “This Is Your Life” segment on WWE RAW: “Going into it, I don’t know – I didn’t really have any opinion on it whether it would be bad or good. I was just really excited to have fun with it and throw the little dolls and trophies off the table and just kind of make fun of Bayley in the best way I could.

“I know it has been deemed the worst segment in RAW history, so I guess that’s always something, I guess, I can hang my hat on! Exactly, so I’m going both spectrum here, Sam. I’m doing things that are the best and things that are the worst. I’m an all-around performer, I guess.”

“When the crowd started chanting, like, ‘boring’ and stuff like that, I remember playing with the people’s names, just kind of, like, I called Mrs. Flapper, Flaps McGaps and stuff like that. And I was just trying to lighten the mood a little bit and I was like messing with the other actors.” Bliss added, “when it’s slowly dying, you’ve got to try to pick it up in any way that you can, so I was like, ‘do you know what? If this is going to go down, I’m going to have fun with it while it’s going down.’ While it was deemed the worst segment in RAW history, I feel like it could have gone a lot worse, okay? Okay? It wasn’t that bad!”

On going to D-Von Dudley for advice for a Tables Match: “For the tables match, we did ask D-Von Dudley if he had any suggestions or any ideas of how we can even do this because I told him, ‘I haven’t even been through a table!’ Like, ‘how do I go through a table?’ And he was like, ‘just breathe out.’ And I was like, ‘oh, okay.'”

