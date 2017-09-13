Asuka Taunts Nia Jax, WWE RAW Social Media Stats, Ronda Rousey MYC Red Carpet Video

– Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Ronda Rousey about Horsewomen partner Shayna Baszler on the red carpet at The Mae Young Classic finale last night in Las Vegas. In regards to possibly getting back into a WWE ring in the future, Rousey says she was there to support Baszler and doesn’t want to talk about herself but she’s excited to see the changes made for women in the business.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 185,000 interactions with 34,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 239,000 Twitter interactions with 47,000 unique authors. RAW also had 155,000 Facebook interactions with 107,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 190,000 interactions with 133,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– We noted before how Nia Jax took to Twitter to react to the RAW debut teaser for Asuka. As seen below, Asuka responded with a taunt to Jax: