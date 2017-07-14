Austin Aries Releases Statement on His WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently took to Twitter to release an official statement on his recent release from WWE. Aries was noted to be unhappy with his role in the company and was happy that WWE released him from his contract. Here is his official statement. Some of the gripes that Aries had included his match being cut from the Wrestlemania 33 DVD, and being stuck in the Cruiserweight Division.

“I’d like to thank WWE for the opportunity to perform for the amazing fans of the WWE Universe. I’d also like to thank the extremely talented and hard working people of WWE, whom I had the pleasure to work with, both in front of and behind the camera. I wish them continued health, happiness, and success as I move on to new endeavors.”