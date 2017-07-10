Awards Segment & More Announced For Tonight’s RAW

In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be congratulating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on his win over Samoa Joe during tonight’s RAW. There will also be an update on Braun Strowman’s status on RAW.

As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on MizTV tonight.

WWE announced the following on the awards: