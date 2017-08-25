Backstage News On Homicide Missing Tapings, Taya Valkyrie GFW Promo, The Question Mark

– Below is the latest episode of The Question Mark with GFW stars giving predictions for this Saturday’s big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight:

– Homicide did not appear at the recent GFW TV tapings but he is not injured, according to PWInsider. Word is that the company opted to not bring the LAX member in as he wasn’t needed to help further the current LAX storyline. PWInsider adds that GFW officials were much more judicious with how many talents they brought in for these tapings. There were a number of talents based out of the Northeast that were not brought in.

– Below is a new promo on Taya Valkyrie’s GFW arrival. Taya also tweeted on her debut: