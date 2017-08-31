Backstage News On The Creative Side Of The Cena – Reigns RAW Contract Signing

Regarding the much-talked about contract signing with John Cena and Roman Reigns on this week’s RAW from Memphis, the segment went down exactly how it was designed to with the “shooting from the hip” and “breaking the fourth wall.” It was also scripted that Cena would talk about going heel and how Reigns was supposed to replace him but couldn’t get the job done, as well as Reigns talking about how Cena always buries up & coming talents but Reigns is the one guy that Cena can’t bury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that the one part of the segment that was not planned ahead of time was Cena making fun of Reigns after Reigns forgot his lines.

The script for this segment was done last week and Vince McMahon personally spoke with both Superstars about what he wanted to happen. Reigns and Cena were given outlines of the script.

Cena and Reigns will do battle at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. No word yet on what they have planned for the match but it won’t be the last meeting between the two.