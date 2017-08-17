Backstage Takeover Note On Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss SummerSlam Diary Entry, JR – Paul Heyman

– Below is the second SummerSlam Diary entry for Alexa Bliss with the RAW Women’s Champion taunting Sasha Banks during a Total Divas shoot:

– Aleister Black is scheduled to have a special entrance at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Black will be wrestling Hideo Itami at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter that his “Ringside” show scheduled for this Friday night at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City has sold out of general admission tickets. JR and special guest Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the show:

THIS FRI NIGHT @GothamComedy – @JRsBBQ – No discussions in advance-No rehearsals -we're winging it! Unmitigated disaster or instant classic? pic.twitter.com/TTIfrCHPnP — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 17, 2017