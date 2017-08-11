Bad Reviews For WWE Studios Movie With Seth Rollins, Road Dogg Wants Talent On SmackDown, Corbin – Nikki

– Cathy Kelley looks at the recent Twitter beef between Nikki Bella and Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin in this new video. As noted, Nikki indicated on Twitter that she will be ringside for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn to watch Corbin face her fiance John Cena. Cathy also looks at some social media shots with Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Finn Balor.

– The Detroit News, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times and other outlets all had fairly negative reviews for the “Armed Response” movie from WWE Studios that came out last week. The movie stars Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, Seth Rollins and others. The film currently has a 2.9/10 average rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes with just 10 reviews counted. Rotten Tomatoes also lists an average rating among users as 1.6/5 with 49 counted.

Here is part of the review from Detroit News, which takes a shot at Rollins’ big screen debut:

One of the pleasures of “The Expendables 3” — and there really weren’t that many — was seeing Wesley Snipes back in action on the big screen.

Snipes, who recently spent several years behind bars due to some pesky tax paying malfunctions, still looks great on screen and moves with an action hero’s agility. He could perhaps be a star again, “The Expendables” seemed to say, if only someone would give him the right vehicle.

“Armed Response” is not that vehicle. This is low-budget, action-horror trash that belongs in the gutter. It was made by WWE Studios, which routinely pumps out shlock films so their talent roster can dabble in film work between ring bouts. (This one co-stars former heavyweight champ Seth Rollins, who is much stiffer on camera than he is in the squared circle.)

– We previously posted a video on WWE NXT Superstar Sarah Logan to hype her role in The Mae Young Classic. “Road Dogg” Brian James re-tweeted the video this week and said he wants her to be called up to the SmackDown brand, which he works on. You can see his tweet and the video below: