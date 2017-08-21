Baron Corbin Knocks Fans, WWE Looks At Their Own Eclipse (Video), WWE Stock

– With the world being consumed by the eclipse today, WWE posted this video looking at their version of an eclipse – Ember Moon. Ember lost to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event.

– WWE stock was down 0.53% today, closing at $20.79 per share. Today’s high was $20.91 and the low was $20.64.

– As seen below, Baron Corbin took to Twitter today and lashed out at fans in his first comments since losing to John Cena at SummerSlam last night. Corbin wrote:

If you people on here knew 1/100 of what you thought you did, your opinions might matter. I’ll just keep doing what I do and succeeding. So keep commenting and following everything I do.