Baron Corbin Responds To John Cena, Bayley On SummerSlam Week, Jazzy Gabert Talks MYC

– Below is new video of German wrestler Jazzy Gabert talking to WWE about making it to The Mae Young Classic. She talks about having success in MMA and says her style is definitely strong-style & hard-hitting. Gabert says she loves to pick up her opponents and throw them down. She says being in the tournament is a dream come true as she fell in love with wrestling when she was a kid. She talks about not fitting in and not being a size 0, noting that she has muscles and that’s sexy. Gabert says this tournament is a big step forward and she’s honored to be a part of it. She believes this will be the best memory she’s ever had or the beginning of something great.

– As noted, injured RAW Superstar Bayley joined WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Becky Lynch for a visit to the Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx on Wednesday. She tweeted the following on the visit, noting that SummerSlam Week is much more than a title match. Bayley was set to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday but she suffered a shoulder injury two weeks back. Bliss will now defend against Sasha Banks.

There is so much more to #Summerslam week than a title match. Thank you @MontefioreNYC Children's Hospital for having us today. ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 16, 2017

– As noted, John Cena tweeted a screenshot of a fan giving him the middle finger after he caused Baron Corbin to unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank shot on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal last night on SmackDown. Corbin responded to Cena’s tweet and accused Cena of ruining the biggest moment of his career, as seen below:

The pseudo motivational speaker act is transparent. You laughed in my face while ruining the biggest moment of my career. I'm with the girl https://t.co/4WwVXsqyFv — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 16, 2017