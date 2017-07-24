Bayley Arrives For RAW (Video), Kofi Kingston Stats From WWE Battleground, AJ Styles – Phillies

– Below is video of Bayley arriving to tonight’s WWE RAW in Washington, DC for her #1 contenders match with Sasha Banks. Bayley says it’s a little tough on her heart but she has to go all out tonight because the SummerSlam shot at RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is the biggest opportunity of her life. Bayley says she will give it all she’s got but unfortunately it’s against her best friend. Bayley says today marks 1 year since she made her first WWE appearance at Battleground, teaming with Sasha, in the same building. Bayley goes on and says she knows Sasha is going to give her one hell of a match tonight but she is excited and nervous.

– Kofi Kingston became the first WWE Superstar to compete at every Battleground pay-per-view with The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Title win over The Usos last night. This was Kofi’s 5th straight year with a match at Battleground. 2013 saw Bray Wyatt defeat Kofi, 2014 saw Kofi compete in a Battle Royal for the WWE Intercontinental Title, 2015 saw The New Day lose to Tag Team Champions The Prime Time Players and 2016 saw The Wyatt Family defeat The New Day in six-man action.

– Below is video of AJ Styles throwing out the first pitch before Sunday’s MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers. AJ would lose the WWE United States Title to Kevin Owens just a few hours after the appearance.