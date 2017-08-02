Bayley Comments On Her Injury, Jeff Hardy Superstar Ink Extra, Fans On Rollins & Ambrose

– Below is a bonus clip from Jeff Hardy’s recent Superstar Ink episode. Jeff talks to Corey Graves about how Matt Hardy doesn’t have any tattoos but he’s talked for years about getting The Hardys symbol on the back of his neck. Jeff doesn’t believe Matt will ever get any ink.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Dean Ambrose should trust Seth Rollins. As of this writing, 70% went with, “Yes. The Architect won’t burn Ambrose again.” The rest voted, “No. The Lunatic Fringe can never trust Rollins again after he betrayed The Shield.”

– As noted, WWE announced last night that Bayley suffered a shoulder injury during this week’s RAW match with Nia Jax. Her RAW Women’s Title match with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam is currently up in the air as they hope to have an update on her condition in the next week or so. Bayley tweeted the following on the injury: