Bayley Talks Mae Young Classic, Two Four Horsewomen Groups & More

WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke with the folks at Ringside Collectibles for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the standout performers in the Mae Young Classic: “I’m a little bias, because I had friends in the tournament, I knew so many people in the tournament from the past. I love Serena Deeb and Candice LaRae and Dakota Kai, there’s just so many. Everybody did great, there’s this girl, Piper [Niven] that I just discovered at the tournament, so definitely tune into that.”

On who Mattel should make next in their new toy line: “They could do one with Macho Man and myself or for the women, I would probably say Lita and myself, she was my ultimate all-time hero. So, if we could do Lita and me [or] if it was just Lita, I’d buy it.”

