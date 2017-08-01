Becky Lynch – Cris Cyborg Video, SmackDown Stars On Tonight’s Tag Match (Video), Sami Zayn

– As noted, there’s speculation on UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg facing Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam after the two had a recent Twitter exchange. Cyborg even tweeted the challenge to Triple H after her title win at UFC 214 on Saturday night. Cathy Kelley looks at the potential match and reactions in this new video.

– Local stars Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and The Ascension are set to receive title shots at Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal. Sami vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Ascension vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plus Natalya & Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi have been announced for the show.

– Below are videos from Monday’s SmackDown live event with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Carmella reacting to the tag team match that will take place tonight: