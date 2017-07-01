Becky Lynch Talks How Brand Split Is Going, Being A Fan Of AJ Styles & Sami Zayn, More

Becky Lynch did a Q&A with The Amarillo Globe-News last week before the women’s Money In the Bank rematch. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

What are your thoughts on the depth of the women’s division?

“I think it has helped breed healthy competition. We on Smackdown Live want to prove that we’re better than RAW. We’re constantly looking at how our matches can be better. Everyone wants to push each other and it helps us all have better matches. In NXT when we got labeled “The Four Horsewomen” it’s because we had compelling matches. I think this ladder match on Tuesday is another step. Having it on pay-per-view is one thing, but to have it on live TV is another.”

How do you like the RAW-Smackdown brand split almost a year in?

“I love it. It’s brilliant. I think that Smackdown Live has thrived. I think before it was just a two hour repeat of what happened on RAW. You’d see the same people doing the same thing to evolve the story a little bit. Now we have an entirely different following and I maybe bias, but I think Smackdown Live is a better show. Maybe it’s the two-hour time slot, or the great writing and engaging stories. I can’t speak on RAW, because I can’t watch it because we’re doing shows like the one on that Monday in Amarillo.”

You think there is a chance the women get their own Royal Rumble at some point?

“I think there’ll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it’s a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit.”

Which wrestler do you like to peak around the curtain and watch?

“A.J. Styles and Sami Zayn. They’re both so good. A.J. can do anything. He can do crazy flips but it’s his in-between. His timing and pacing is perfect. I’ve never watched an A.J. match and said that’s boring. He’s such a great storyteller. Then Sami Zayn. Wow, there is no one that can get that sympathy. He’s so great to watch because he’s so agile.”