Big Cass On Dating Carmella While On Separate Brands, Who He Goes To For Advice

As noted, Big Cass was recently a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. In addition to the highlights we posted from the interview earlier this week, Cass also spoke about topics such as dating Carmella while on separate brands and more. Below are some additional highlights.

On modeling his career off of big guys such as The Undertaker and Kevin Nash, and going to Big Show for advice: “I think in-ring-wise, Undertaker and Kevin Nash are probably the two biggest ones I watch. I mean, I watch a lot of stuff. I watch a lot of people. I try to take little things from everybody, but if I had to say there were two that my style is based around, it’s those two guys. Big Show is definitely a guy that I look up to. [In terms of] how he operates, how he carries himself, he [has] always got really good advice. He’s the man. He’s great.”

On also going to veterans such as Triple H and The Undertaker for advice: “Hunter’s another guy that’s always open to talk to, always gives great advice. And pretty much anything he says I kind of take as gospel. If he says it, that [has] got to be the right way to do it. It [has] got to be.

“He’s a guy that definitely, when he says something, it has to be true to me. I’m like, ‘yep, that’s right’ and I just do it that way. And Undertaker is another guy when he’s around, I try to talk to him as much as possible. Yeah, but a lot of people are kind of intimidated by him. He’s The Undertaker! He’s the godfather of the locker room. I feel like I have a good rapport with him and I try to talk to him as much as possible. When he’s around, I try to pick his brain and just try to listen to what he thinks about what I’m doing and what other people are doing because he’s The Undertaker.”

On dating Carmella while on separate WWE main roster brands: “Oh yeah, we never see [each other]. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week! I think we’re the only couple on [WWE] TV that isn’t on the same brand if I’m correct. I’m almost 100% sure that that’s the case. Yeah, so we’re the only ones. It’s tough. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week. We talk about everything but wrestling. We try not to talk about wrestling. It’s just too much. Yeah, we try to stay as far away from it as possible.”

