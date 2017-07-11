Big Show Talks Big Cass (Video), “I Quit” Match On WWE 205 Live, WWE – Special Olympics

– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, Big Cass opened up the show and cut a promo on how he will become WWE Universal Champion and go on to main event WrestleMania soon. He was soon confronted by Big Show, leading to a brawl between the two. In the Fallout video below, Show talks to Mike Rome about his recent history with Cass and Enzo Amore, who lost to Cass at Great Balls of Fire on Sunday.

Show says at this point in his career he’s not out for games like Cass was playing. He’s truly met some people he respects in WWE but Cass is going down the wrong path. Show says Cass may be 7 feet tall and may be a tough son of a gun but Show isn’t out the door yet. Show says Cass won’t just run him out, he will have to fight tooth & nail every night like Show had to do before. Show says tonight was just a taste and Cass may have found out he bit off more than he can chew. Show says we will find out down the road but hopefully Cass will step up and not be so “SAWFT.”

– The feud between Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander will finally come to an end on this week’s WWE 205 Live as the two will compete in an “I Quit” match.

– Below is a new video from WWE Community on WWE’s support for the Special Olympics: