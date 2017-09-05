Big Show Written Off TV At RAW?, Brie Bella – John Cena Tension On Total Bellas, Connor’s Cure

– Below is a tense preview clip for Wednesday’s Total Bellas season two premiere with Brie Bella questioning John Cena’s loyalty to the family, and his potential relationship with Birdie Joe.

– Big Show is reportedly undergoing surgery for a slight hip issue very soon, according to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet. It appears WWE may have written Show off TV with Braun Strowman putting him through the side of the steel cage after their RAW main event last night.

– WWE sent us the following today:

WWE® SUPPORTS THE SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW THROUGH PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH FUNDING

STAMFORD, Conn., September 5, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has once again partnered with The V Foundation through Connor’s Cure to raise funds for pediatric cancer research during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September. This year’s campaign features six pediatric cancer patients who have transformed into their own WWE Superstar characters. Each child designed their own ring gear, chose their entrance music and revealed their Superstar personas at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

To assist fund raising efforts for Connor’s Cure, WWE produced a limited-edition Connor’s Cure Collection featuring t-shirts, pins and the original Connor’s Cure bracelet. The Connor’s Cure t-shirts were created in partnership with apparel company Represent and will be available for purchase through WWEShop.com. 100 percent of net proceeds from sales of Connor’s Cure merchandise will directly benefit pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation’s grant-making process.

In addition to the new merchandise, select WWE Superstars will wear gold-colored versions of their in-ring apparel, which will then be auctioned off to benefit Connor’s Cure at WWEAuction.com.

WWE will utilize its global assets including WWE Network and TV broadcasts, live events, PSAs, digital and social media to generate awareness and encourage fans to get involved. Throughout the month, marquee elements of WWE TV broadcasts including the announcer table, entrance ramp, ring skirts and ring posts will bear the Connor’s Cure logo to promote the fight against pediatric cancer. Additionally, WWE Superstars will visit pediatric cancer patients at children’s hospitals throughout the month of September.

“WWE is proud to continue our partnership with The V Foundation in support of Connor’s Cure around Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Raising awareness and funds to help find a cure for pediatric cancer is imperative, and we are honored to once again join The V Foundation and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to fight this terrible disease.”

“The V Foundation is excited to recognize Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with such a fantastic and motivated partner,” said Susan Braun, CEO of The V Foundation. “We are both driven to end this disease, and working as a team to meet that goal means success can come more quickly.”

Connor’s Cure was created by Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, in 2014 to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. Connor’s Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. In 2015, Connor’s Cure launched a national partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ensuring that 100 percent of all net funds raised directly benefits pediatric cancer research. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised nearly $2 million and assisted more than 260 families around the world.

Every year, 12,000-15,000 children are newly diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Through the efforts of The V Foundation, progress is being made with cure rates for most pediatric cancers dramatically improving. The V Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in pediatric research grants.

You can see the reveal of WWE’s newest Superstars below: