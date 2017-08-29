Big Show’s New Clean Shaven Look (Photo), John Cena On Hurricane Harvey, WWE Main Event

– WWE posted this video with John Cena encouraging fans to donate to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari

– As seen below, Big Show is sporting a clean-shaven look for the first time in a long time. Show is currently participating in a RAW battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Stay tuned for updates from that match.