Big WWE Milestone For The Miz, John Cena’s Message For The Net, WWE Power Rankings

– Below is the latest update to the quarterly WWE Power Rankings with Tom Phillips. The top 5 features WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at #1.

– WWE noted on their website that current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has passed WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior on the list of longest-reigning IC Champions in history. Miz also took to Instagram to brag on the milestone yesterday. WWE announced the following:

The Miz passes The Ultimate Warrior on list of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions

The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship comeback tour just earned some serious credibility after the titleholder reached a very impressive milestone.

The self-proclaimed A-lister shared on his Instagram account that he has passed WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior to move into sixth place on the list of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions. With seven title reigns that add up to 433 total days and counting with the prestigious title around his waist, the current champion passes one of his favorite childhood Superstars.

The Miz finds himself in some legendary company, as Pedro Morales, Don Muraco, The Honky Tonk Man, Tito Santana and Razor Ramon are the only Superstars ahead of him on the list.

The Miz has had recent spats with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and has been known to occasionally complain that he is overlooked, and well, this is just further proof that the outspoken Superstar is as awesome as he says he is.

– We noted before that John Cena took to Twitter on Wednesday with a “Dear Internet” tweet. As seen below, he posted another message yesterday and commented on what keeps him strong & smiling:

Good 2 C all is back 2 #Internet normal.I'm the root of all @WWE evil again and smothered in disgruntled negativity.Keeps me strong+smiling😊 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 24, 2017