Bobby Fish On If He Thought He’d Make It To WWE, His NXT Debut & More

Bobby Fish recently spoke with the official WWE website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not he thought he would make it to WWE: “At times, yes, and at times, no. I remember a conversation I had with Kevin Owens in a hotel gym in Chicago a few years back. We were both working for Ring of Honor, and at that time, it seemed like Kevin was headed toward the next step in his journey. I have immense respect for Kevin and all that he’s been through to find his success. He is not the prototype for what was rumored to be ideal here and neither am I. Understanding his drive to succeed here through that conversation made me think that if I want that — which I believe, in some way, anyone who laces up the boots to do this, does on some level — then I will create a similar opportunity for myself. So yeah, I did think I’d be here one day.”

On his NXT debut: “Somewhat surreal because much of this has come together very quickly. I watched the success of former co-workers and peers, such as Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami, make that very same walk at Full Sail. At this point, I feel so prepared for this new challenge. In my opinion, this life is about the journey, and when mine ends, I expect that this vessel, my body, will be banged up, battered and beaten, which will be a clear indication of a life well lived. NXT represents the next step in my journey.”

On wrestling in Japan: “Japan will always hold a special place in my heart. It was the place where I received the first big break of my career when I was selected to travel to the island and begin competing for Mitsuharu Misawa’s Pro Wrestling NOAH at the end of 2006. I worked eight years with NOAH and developed much of my style there. I learned from and tallied matches with Japanese legends like Misawa himself, Kenta Kobashi and Jun Akiyama. I was also afforded the opportunity to develop alongside my Japanese peers like Hideo Itami, Atsushi Aoki and Naomichi Marufuji. In 2014, I left NOAH with their blessing to pursue a career with New Japan Pro Wrestling. There is no question in my mind that this is the place where I truly rounded out my skillset. I cannot thank [New Japan matchmaker] Gedo enough for the opportunity he gave me when I was invited there to compete. I shared the New Japan ring with a living legend in Jushin “Thunder” Liger, UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba, Yuji Nagata, Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The list is endless, and I am forever grateful. I am a better wrestler because of my time with New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Check out the complete Bobby Fish interview at WWE.com.