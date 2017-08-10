Bobby Lashley Says There “Are A Lot Of Insecurities” In GFW, Talks Donald Trump

GFW wrestler and Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Jay Reddick of The Orlando Sentinel for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working with Donald Trump in WWE back at WrestleMania 23: “I think a lot of people want me to say he was arrogant and pushed his weight around, but I can’t. The first time we met, he just came over, introduced himself, shook my hand and said ‘It looks like we’ll be working together.’ Then we just joked around and he introduced me to his family and his kids.

“We only worked together a handful of times, but he was cool. He never tried to take over. He was all about ‘How can we make this great? How can I help make this better?’ He joked with me that when this was over, I’d be recognized by all the girls in Times Square – and he did what he said.”

On his match with Matt Sydal at GFW’s Destination X: “I’ve never faced anybody quite like him. He’s smaller and more agile – and then you look at me. The good thing is, I know my style and how to run with it. I feel as confident as I have in a very long time.”

On the recent changes in GFW: “We’re at that place where every company is when there’s a change in regime. There’s always a little bump and a backstep, then you move forward. I don’t want to say things are bad because I’m not a pessimist. We needed the change. There are a lot of insecurities, but at this point, I trust the decisions that are being made.”

