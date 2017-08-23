Bobby Roode Makes WWE Main Roster Debut

Former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his main roster debut on tonight’s SmackDown from Brooklyn. He defeated Aiden English in the opening match. Roode was interviewed in the ring by Renee Young after the match and he congratulates the SmackDown bosses on breaking the bank to sign him, the hottest free agent in sports entertainment. Roode went on and said SmackDown went from being great to absolutely glorious.
Roode just dropped the NXT Title to Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night.
Below are photos and videos from the debut:
