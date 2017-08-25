Bobby Roode Talks About Being Mentored By Shawn Michaels, His NXT Run

Former NXT World Champion and current SmackDown Live Superstar Bobby Roode recently spoke with the folks at Channel Guide Magazine for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being “mentored” by WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels: “I had the opportunity over the last several months to sit down and be mentored by Shawn Michaels himself. So, it has been a really cool experience. Even though I’ve been in this business for almost two decades, this last year has been really gratifying. I’ve got to learn a lot and continue to learn. That’s one of the best things about being in this business is you never stop learning.”

On considering his run in NXT as one of the best of his career: “It is probably the most special thing to happen to me. Being able to headline TakeOver events, especially during WrestleMania weekend with [Shinsuke] Nakamura into SummerSlam weekend. It has become a huge time for NXT.”

Check out the complete Bobby Roode interview at ChannelGuideMag.com.