Bobby Roode WWE NXT Update, Triple H Welcomes Adam Cole (Photo), Wolfgang

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Slide” theme song for Wolfgang:

– It’s now confirmed that new SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode will have one more match on WWE NXT TV as he wrestled Roderick Strong as Thursday’s tapings from Full Sail University. It looks like that match will air next Wednesday, August 30th. As noted, Roode will also be working all NXT live event dates that he’s been advertised for.

– Triple H tweeted the following to welcome former ROH Champion Adam Cole to NXT after last night’s tapings. Cole made his debut at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event and worked last night’s tapings. As noted, he’s also set to start working NXT live events soon.