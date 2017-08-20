Braun Strowman On Drinking As Much As Andre The Giant, Going Hunting With Lesnar

Ahead of his Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman spoke with Raute Musik for a brief interview.

During the discussion, Strowman was asked about his interest in going hunting with his SummerSlam opponent Brock Lesnar, who is a known avid hunter.

“That would be something that would be pretty cool,” said Strowman. “I know that he’s a very avid hunter and the same thing with me, I do it for food, it’s a great source of nutrition. I don’t trust what they sell you in the grocery store and stuff like that, and I know where I’m getting what I’m eating from. So, that’s my biggest aspect on the hunting thing.”

Braun Strowman also addressed whether or not he is capable of consuming as much alcohol as the legendary WWE Hall Of Famer Andre The Giant.

“No where near 73 liters,” Strowman said. “I don’t mind pouring a couple back and stuff like that, but I have to be responsible, the public eye is always watching me. It’s not 1970 anymore, everyone’s got a cell phone, ya know, we behave when we’re out in public.”

Check out the complete Braun Strowman interview above or at YouTube.com.