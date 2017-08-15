Braun Strowman On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, SummerSlam, Big Show

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with the folks at TV Insider to promote his participation in the Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On working with The Big Show: “That is one of my most special matches to date. To go out there and do what Big Show and I did together. I will go out on a limb and say you will never see anything like that again in this business. That’s because there are no more men like us in this business. We are the last of a dying breed. I’m keeping the big man alive in the business and evolving it into what you are seeing now with the Braun Strowman character. I showed the world a glimpse, because you guys have only seen a glimpse of what I’m capable of doing. It was a big moment for me going out there and having that kind of match with Big Show.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Vince has been adamant that everything I do be spot-on, and when it’s not, I know. That’s part of the reason I take pride in what I do and give 100 percent of what I am capable of giving. That’s because I know that not only are there millions of fans watching to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, but the boss himself is watching, too. He is so hands-on and wants me to be a peak performance at all times.”

On the parts of his personality that fans have yet to see: “A few may know this, but I have a lark-like voice, I like to claim. I like to sing,” Strowman said in a dead serious tone. “Here and there it has flipped out on the internet of me rapping to some Biggie Smalls and stuff. I usually drive Bray Wyatt crazy in the car because for some weird reason I know all the words to every song that comes on the radio. I just sing like nobody is watching. I don’t care. Plus, it’s not like anyone can do anything about it anyway.”

On the Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: “Just to share the ring with guys like Brock [Lesnar], [Samoa] Joe and [Roman] Reigns. They have all been doing this a lot longer than I have. They have been around the world and done it all. To be able to be in the main event of SummerSlam, about two years to the day when I debuted on Monday Night Raw. If that doesn’t speak for itself. I don’t know what does. …Everyone can look forward to me holding the Universal Championship over my head at the end of it.”

