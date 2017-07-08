Braun Strowman On His “Weird Strength,” Ambulance Match With Reigns & More

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Bleacher Report to promote his “Ambulance Match” against Roman Reigns at this Sunday’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his “weird strength”: “My whole life I’ve been weird strong. When it comes to weights in the weight room, I had to train and to learn how to get stronger that way, but if you take me out into the field, I could pick up a 500-pound hay bale and carry it around.”

On not hurting other wrestlers: “In sports entertainment, we try as much as we can not to actually kill each other. I think I’ve come close a few times. …I work really, really hard to make everything I do as believable as can be. I take pride in the fact that I’ve never injured anyone.”

On his Ambulance Match against Roman Reigns at Sunday night’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view: “It’s going to be a war. Roman Reigns continues to bring the fight to me, and I continue to knock him down. He’s a tough son of a b—-. But I’m The Monster Among Men, the mountain among us. You run into Braun Strowman, you end up on your ass. Anything I can get my hands on, anything that’s not bolted down, I’m going to use as a weapon. Keep your eyes open. There’s no telling what I’m going to pick up and smash Roman over the head with.”

