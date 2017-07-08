Breaking News: Austin Aries Released by WWE

WWE announced today that they have released cruiserweight superstar Austin Aries, who is currently taking time off to heal some nagging injuries. Aries signed with WWE in early 2016 but was seemingly lost in the shuffle as at the time, WWE was bringing in other big name stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. Aries was also shelved for five months late last year due to a broken orbital bone, and upon his return he was relegated to the cruiserweight division, where he challenged Cruiserweight Champion Neville on several occasions, most recently at Extreme Rules. WWE released the following statement:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries well in all of his future endeavors.”