Brock Lesnar Rumored To Return To UFC Soon

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is rumored to be returning to the UFC in the near future. The @TalkMMA Twitter account, which has revealed a few stories in the past, reports that Lesnar and Paul Heyman were at UFC HQ to meet with company officials during International Fight Week earlier this month.

This should be taken as a rumor for now but their report says Lesnar’s return to The Octagon is imminent, likely for the November 4th show from Madison Square Garden. They also state that Lesnar is expected to drop the WWE Universal Title at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. @TalkMMA also noted that a second source told them Lesnar is back in the testing pool for the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Lesnar was suspended from fighting for one year due to his failed drug tests related to the UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt but he is now eligible to fight again. It was reported in July 2016 that Lesnar was still under contract to UFC, despite being signed to a WWE deal. It was also reported last July that Lesnar was eyeing another fight for late 2016 or early 2017 but that was before the failed drug tests were announced. UFC rules state that a fighter must inform the promotion 4 months in advance if he or she is coming out of retirement, so they can be placed into the USADA testing pool.

UFC President Dana White spoke with TMZ in December and said he believes Lesnar’s MMA career was winding down but added that “he’s a freak of nature and anything could happen.”

Lesnar’s UFC 200 win over Hunt was later overturned by the Nevada Athletic Commission and ruled a No Contest due to the failed drug tests. Lesnar currently has a MMA record of 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 NC.

As noted, Lesnar’s UFC return should be taken as a rumor for now but we will keep you updated.