Bully Ray On Wanting To Face Brock Lesnar, His Latest WWE Run, Orton & More

Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar and current Ring Of Honor wrestler Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) took part in a Q&A with his fans on his official Twitter page. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not a singles run was ever considered during his latest WWE stint:

On if he and D-Von ever thought of ways to get heat or if it was improvised:

Like all of my best stuff….off the top of my head. https://t.co/pP0jA3ZiMT — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

On who hit him with the hardest chair shots during his career:

On wishing he worked a singles program with Brock Lesnar during his latest WWE run:

Bully vs The Beast https://t.co/TdG6BYXJyW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

On if he has anything left on his bucket list:

Barbed Wire, Exploding Cage Match vs @RandyOrton https://t.co/CouPYqWg3J — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

Follow Bully Ray on Twitter @BullyRay5150.