Carmella Warns Naomi Ahead Of Battleground (Photo), Tye Dillinger Promo For Tonight, Fury Video

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 14 fearless moonsaults to the floor:
– Carmella tweeted the following warning to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi going into tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. As noted, Naomi will be appearing in the ring to congratulate the Fatal 5 Way winner, who will have earned a SummerSlam title shot.
.@NaomiWWE better watch her back..because I'm everywhere. #WWEBattleground 🤑💰🤑💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/stCB9WzrVj
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) July 23, 2017
– Tye Dillinger tweeted the following video to issue a warning to Aiden English ahead of their Kickoff pre-show match at Battleground.
With #WWEBattleground taking place in the home of the ten chant, @WWEDillinger predicts a PERFECT scenario for his match with @WWEDramaKing! pic.twitter.com/9ufMS5Knl5
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017