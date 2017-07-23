Carmella Warns Naomi Ahead Of Battleground (Photo), Tye Dillinger Promo For Tonight, Fury Video

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 14 fearless moonsaults to the floor:

– Carmella tweeted the following warning to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi going into tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. As noted, Naomi will be appearing in the ring to congratulate the Fatal 5 Way winner, who will have earned a SummerSlam title shot.

– Tye Dillinger tweeted the following video to issue a warning to Aiden English ahead of their Kickoff pre-show match at Battleground.