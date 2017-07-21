Cathy Kelley On Jeff Hardy’s Facepaint (Video), Jinder Mahal Receives Custom Jersey, WWE Network

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Jeff Hardy brought his face paint back at recent RAW live events:

– WWE Network has added three “Old School” events from the Boston Garden. The shows are from February 8th, 1986, June 27th, 1986 and October 4th, 1986. It’s believed more classic shows from Boston Garden will be added soon, as well as more World Class Championship Wrestling shows.

– As seen below, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently received a custom jersey from The Mumbai Indians, who recently became three-time Indian Premier League champions of cricket. Triple H sent the team a custom WWE Title belt last week for the win.