Celebration On WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks On Alexa Bliss, Cena vs. Jinder Promo

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, which will feature John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the first-time ever in a non-title main event:

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature a Titus Worldwide celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. For those who missed it, it has been confirmed that Neville will get his rematch at SummerSlam on Sunday in Brooklyn.

– As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax on last night’s RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-view. Sasha tweeted the following after the match and the face-off with Bliss: