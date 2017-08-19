Celebrity At RAW, New WWE – PUMA Gear, Bray Wyatt – Finn Balor Video

– Below is alternate footage of Bray Wyatt’s attack on Finn Balor from this week’s RAW. As noted, Balor will be bringing The Demon to face Wyatt in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday.

– Titus O’Neil noted on Twitter that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will be in attendance for Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn as his guest.

– As seen below, WWE and PUMA have released a new SummerSlam collection of gear for Foot Locker stores.