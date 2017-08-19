Celebrity At RAW, New WWE – PUMA Gear, Bray Wyatt – Finn Balor Video

– Below is alternate footage of Bray Wyatt’s attack on Finn Balor from this week’s RAW. As noted, Balor will be bringing The Demon to face Wyatt in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday.
– Titus O’Neil noted on Twitter that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will be in attendance for Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn as his guest.
– As seen below, WWE and PUMA have released a new SummerSlam collection of gear for Foot Locker stores.
The @PUMA x @WWE Summer Slam Collection Tsugi Shinsei is available online now. | https://t.co/p4hNailZbR pic.twitter.com/FTvZfwtkRe
— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 18, 2017
Salute To The Legends.@PUMA x @WWE Summer Slam Collection is in stores & online now.
📍 https://t.co/MeC16X6agI
💻 https://t.co/USQQSG6D5N pic.twitter.com/aYyavCPBIe
— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 18, 2017