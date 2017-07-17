Cena & His Mom On “The View,” Styles’ Custom Title Plates, WWE U.K. Tour

– Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, John Cena appeared alongside his mother, Carol, on The View this morning. Cena appeared with his mom to promote Hefty’s new #UltraStrongMom campaign.

– WWE is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom in November. The promotion will be running live events in Glasgow on November 1st, Brighton on November 2nd and London on November 3rd.

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles received his custom name plates on his WWE United States Championship, which he recently won by defeating Kevin Owens at a non-televised WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can check out the custom AJ Styles WWE United States Championship below.

For those of you who said I didn't have my name on the United States title…..look again. pic.twitter.com/5Ra8WhpcVm — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 14, 2017