Chad Gable On Kurt Angle’s Big Reveal, Matches For Next Week’s RAW, Fatal 5 Way Promo

– Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The match will see Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka do battle to earn a SummerSlam shot from SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

– RAW General Manager has announced Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a Handicap Match for next week’s RAW from Washington, DC. Angle also announced Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for next week. The winner of that match will go on to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

– As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s RAW that his “long lost son” is none other than American Alpha’s Jason Jordan. Jordan’s partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following after the storyline reveal: