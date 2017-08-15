Charlotte Comments On Ric Flair Being A Fighter, Thanks Fans For Support

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday but his manager noted that he has a long road to recovery ahead. Flair was admitted into an intensive care unit on Saturday for what was believed to be a heart-related issue. Flair was then put into a medically induced coma on Monday and prepped for surgery. We do know that Flair was scheduled for an operation this week but there’s no word yet on if this was the same operation that was scheduled.

While Flair’s surgery was a success, it was noted that his situation was still extremely serious. Flair’s family was at his side as he recovered from the operation. Charlotte Flair took to Instagram and wrote the following thanks to fans for their support: