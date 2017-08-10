Charlotte Responds To Wardrobe Malfunction Tweet, John Cena Dances On “Today”, Baron Corbin

– Below is more video from John Cena’s co-hosting appearance on NBC’s “Today” show yesterday. Cena learns to dance with Derek Hough, who was there to promote the World of Dance finale that aired Tuesday night.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to successfully cash in their Money In the Bank contract first. As of this writing, 65% went with Baron Corbin while 35% voted for Carmella. WWE previously asked fans who they think will cash in first and Corbin ran away with that poll as well.
– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about her minor wardrobe malfunction during the win over Lana on last night’s SmackDown:
People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. 🤦🏼♀️🙈🤷🏼♀️💁🏼 https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017
Found a better angle on @MsCharlotteWWE surprise show tonight. She's beautiful!!! #SDLive @LanaWWE #ThankYouLana pic.twitter.com/5ozlebTsfu
— Jeff Gatlin (@ZombieFrog) August 9, 2017