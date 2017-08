Charlotte Talks About Fans Initially Hating Her, Being Ric Flair’s Daughter & More

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with The Ottawa Citizen for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On fans disliking her initially: “When I debuted on the main roster, people just hated me. They were booing me. Social media got to me a bit. They were like, ‘She’s just there because she’s Ric Flair’s daughter.’ I was like, ‘Why doesn’t anybody like me?’ It really got to me. I had to make an executive decision and commit to being what people thought I was. If they think I’m going to be that way, act that way. So it was about committing to being, ‘Yeah, I’m Ric Flair’s daughter, yeah the dirtiest player in the game, yeah I’m entitled, yeah I got here without having to do anything.’ Now I just know how to turn up. It was more about understanding you’re just playing a role.”

On working as a babyface on the SmackDown Live brand: “Since I am a babyface now, I am going to put all my energy into being the best babyface ever. My comfort zone and where I feel most natural is being a heel. My character could stay the same and people like my character versus disliking it. It’s more me trying to figure out how that works and staying true to my character regardless of what side I’m on. I do feel more comfortable as a heel, but I’m taking the babyface challenge on as much as I can.”

On how being the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair motivates her: “It’s what has motivated and pushed me and been a constant force or reason to continue to get better every day. Just thinking of what an icon he is, wondering, if there wasn’t a Ric Flair, what some of the entertainers today would be like. Little kids now, it’s crazy of me to think they’re wooing because it’s me. Really, it’s their parents wooing because of my dad.”

